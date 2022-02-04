Advertisement
Cup champions honoured on the double in January awards

Feb 4, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Cup champions Garvey's Tralee Warriors have been honoured on the double in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League January awards.

Player of the Month is Daniel Jokubaitis, with John Dowling the Coach of the Month.

