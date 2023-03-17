Advertisement
Sport

County Senior Football League Friday results

Mar 17, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Division 1
1-9 Kerins O'Rahilly's V Castleisland Desmonds 2-8
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla 1:00,
Dingle V Milltown/Castlemaine 2:00
Ballymacelligott V Killarney Legion 2:30

Division 2
Templenoe V Laune Rangers 12:30
An Ghaeltacht V Na Gaeil 2:00,

Division 3
Ballydonoghue V Annascaul 12:00
Churchill V Brosna 12:00

Division 4
1-15 Dr. Crokes V Cordal 3-13
Cromane V Castlegregory GAA Club 12:00
Beale V Sneem/Derrynane 1:00
St Patrick's Blennerville V St Michael's-Foilmore 4:00

Division 5 Group A
Ballylongford V Moyvane 12:00

Division 5 Group B
Scartaglin V Waterville Frank Caseys 12:00

