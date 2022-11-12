County Junior and Junior Premier champions to be crowned today

The Kerry Petroleum County Junior Premier and Junior Champions will be crowned this afternoon
At 2, Fossa and Listry meet in the Junior Premier final in Fitzgerald Stadium
While at 5 in Austin Stack Park, Cordal and Firies battle it out for Junior honours
Both games will be live on Radio Kerry.
Dromid Pearse and Glenbeigh-Glencar meet at 2 O Clock today in a game where the losers will be relegated to the Junior Premier for 2023
That game is on in Milltown.
Meanwhile, the Division 3 of the Development League comes to a conclusion with the final this afternoon
Waterville host Reenard at 2 O Clock
Elsewhere,
North Kerry Under 16 B Hurling FINAL
Ballyheigue v Tralee Parnell’s @ Caherslee, 3.00pm
North Kerry Minor Championship Division 1 Final
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Listowel Emmets v Ballyduff @ 2pm Venue: Jack Walsh Park Asdee