Sport

County Junior and Junior Premier champions to be crowned today

Nov 12, 2022 12:11 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry Petroleum County Junior Premier and Junior Champions will be crowned this afternoon

At 2, Fossa and Listry meet in the Junior Premier final in Fitzgerald Stadium

While at 5 in Austin Stack Park, Cordal and Firies battle it out for Junior honours

Both games will be live on Radio Kerry.

Dromid Pearse and Glenbeigh-Glencar meet at 2 O Clock today in a game where the losers will be relegated to the Junior Premier for 2023

That game is on in Milltown.

Meanwhile, the Division 3 of the Development League comes to a conclusion with the final this afternoon

Waterville host Reenard at 2 O Clock

Elsewhere,

North Kerry Under 16 B Hurling FINAL

Ballyheigue v Tralee Parnell’s @ Caherslee, 3.00pm

North Kerry Minor Championship Division 1 Final

Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh

Listowel Emmets v Ballyduff @ 2pm Venue: Jack Walsh Park Asdee

