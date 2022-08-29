County Hurling Championship draws take place

Draws were made for the County U21 and Junior Hurling Championships.
In the U21s Round 1 is to be played this coming Sunday at 2.30, with first named at home:
Ballyduff v Ballyheigue
Abbeydorney v Tralee Parnells
St. Brendans v Lixnaw
Crotta O Neills v Kilgarvan/Kenmare/Crokes
In Round 1 of the Junior Hurling Championship it will be:
Duagh v Ballyheigue C
St Brendans C v Tralee Parnells B
Kenmare v Rathmore
Dr. Crokes B v St Pats or Causeway C
That Preliminary Round tie will be played Sunday at 2.