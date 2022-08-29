County Hurling Championship draws take place

Draws were made for the County U21 and Junior Hurling Championships.

In the U21s Round 1 is to be played this coming Sunday at 2.30, with first named at home:

Ballyduff v Ballyheigue

Abbeydorney v Tralee Parnells

St. Brendans v Lixnaw

Crotta O Neills v Kilgarvan/Kenmare/Crokes

In Round 1 of the Junior Hurling Championship it will be:

Duagh v Ballyheigue C

St Brendans C v Tralee Parnells B

Kenmare v Rathmore

Dr. Crokes B v St Pats or Causeway C

Advertisement

That Preliminary Round tie will be played Sunday at 2.