County Hurling Championship draws take place

Aug 29, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
County Hurling Championship draws take place
Draws were made for the County U21 and Junior Hurling Championships.

In the U21s Round 1 is to be played this coming Sunday at 2.30, with first named at home:
Ballyduff v Ballyheigue
Abbeydorney v Tralee Parnells
St. Brendans v Lixnaw
Crotta O Neills v Kilgarvan/Kenmare/Crokes

In Round 1 of the Junior Hurling Championship it will be:
Duagh v Ballyheigue C
St Brendans C v Tralee Parnells B
Kenmare v Rathmore
Dr. Crokes B v St Pats or Causeway C

That Preliminary Round tie will be played Sunday at 2.

