Stacks take on St.Brendans Board in the Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Football Championship Semi-Final in what will prove to be a very competitive match.

Both teams are looking for the win and will hope to reach the final where they will face either Crokes or Kerins O'Rahillys.

The matches are to take place the weekend of the 20th and 21st of November.

Austin Stacks player Joe O'Connor

Kerins O'Rahillys player Ross O'Callaghan