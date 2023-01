It could be another late night in Melbourne at the Australian Open for Andy Murray.

After his five-set first round victory, he's in the last match on the Margaret Court Arena, taking on the Aussie, Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Nine time champion Novak Djokovic is also in second round action, as he goes up against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud.

Second seed Casper Ruud is out - he was beaten in four sets by Jenson Brooksby.

Women's second seed Ons Jabeur faces Marketa Vondrousova.