It's a South East Derby in the second semi final of the Allianz Hurling League Division One.

Unbeaten Wexford take on Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park at 3:45pm.

The winner of that game will face Cork in the decider next weekend.

The Rebels had a 1-27 to 2-20 win over Kilkenny in the other semi final last night.