Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed

2020 Intermediate Football Championship S/Finals

Sun 5 Sept @ 4pm – Extra Time & Result on the Day

Na Gaeil v Beaufort Fitzgerald Stad

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm – Extra Time & Result on the Day

Desmonds v Spa Kilcummin

Final Sun 12 Sept @ 2.30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium

2020 Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Play-off

Sat 4 Sept @ 5pm – Extra Time & Result on the Day

St Marys v Waterville Waterville

2020 Junior Premier Football Championship Final

Sun 5 Sept @ 6pm – Extra Time & Result on the Day

Gneeveguilla v Ballydonoghue Austin Stack Park

2020 Junior Premier Football Relegation Play-off

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm – Extra Time & Result on the Day

Firies v Ballyduff Connolly Park

2020 Novice Football Championship Final

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm – Extra Time & Result on the Day

Cromane v Asdee Ballymac



2021 Kerry Petroleum Club Championship

Senior Club Championship - Gr 1 – Rd 1

Sunday 5 Sept @ 2.30pm

Austin Stacks v Killarney Legion Castleisland

Kerins O Rahillys v Dingle Annascaul

Gr 2 – Rd 1

Sunday 5 Sept @ 1.30pm

Templenoe v Kenmare Shamrocks Lewis Rd

Sun 19 Sept @ 2.30pm

2020 Intermediate Winners v Dr. Crokes Venue TBC

Intermediate Club Championship – Gr 1 – Rd 1

Sun 12 Sept @ 2.30pm

Winners of (2020) G’guilla or B’donoghue v John Mitchels Venue TBC

Sat 4 Sept @ 6pm

Dromid Pearses v Kilcummin Beaufort

Gr 2 – Rd 1

Sun 12/19 Sept @ 2.30pm

*Winnners of (2020) St Mary’s or Waterville v Glenflesk Venue TBC

*Note:

If Waterville v Glenflesk – game on Sun 12 September

If St Marys v Glenflesk – game on Sun 19 Sept

Sun 12 Sept @ 2.30pm

Ardfert v Losers of Desmonds or Spa Venue TBC

Gr 3 – Rd 1

Sat 4 Sept @ 6pm

Currow v Glenbeigh/G’car Miltown

Sun 19 Sept @ 2.30pm

Rathmore v 2020 Intermediate Runners Up Venue TBC

Gr 4

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm

Laune Rgs v An Ghaeltacht Keel

Sun 12 Sept @ 2.30pm

Miltown/C’maine v Losers of (2020) Na Gaeil or Beaufort Venue TBC

Junior Premier Club Championship - Rd 1

Gr 1 – Rd 1

Sat 4 Sept @ 6pm

Keel v St Pats John Mitchels

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm

Annascaul v Brosna Blennerville

Gr 2 – Rd 1

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm

Listry v Ballymac Cordal

Sun 12 Sept @ 2.30pm

Finuge v Losers of (2020) – B’donoghue or G’guila Venue TBC

Gr 3 – Rd 1

Sat 4 Sept @ 6pm

St Senans v Churchill Strand Rd.

Sun 12/19 Sept @ 2.30pm

*Skellig Rgs v Losers of (2020) St Marys or Waterville Venue TBC

*Note:

If Waterville v Skellig – game on Sun 12 September

If St Marys v Skellig – game on Sun 19 Sept

Gr 4 – Rd 1

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm

St Mls/F’more v Listowel Emmets Farranfore

Sun 12 Sept @ 2.30pm

Winners of (2020) Firies or Ballyduff v Fossa Venue TBC

Junior Club Championship Rd 1 – 1st named = home venue

Gr 1

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm

Kilgarvan v Beale

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm

Moyvane v Sneem/D’nane

Gr 2 – Rd 1

Sun 12 Sept @ 2.30pm

Tuosist v Castlegregory

Sun 12 Sept @ 2.30pm

Reenard v Cromane

Gr 3 – Rd 1

Sun 12 Sept @ 2.30pm

Asdee v Losers of (2020) Ballyduff or Firies

Sat 4 Sept @ 6pm

Lispole v Cordal

Gr 4 – Rd 1

Sun 5 Sept @ 2.30pm

Scartaglin v Tarbert

Sat 4 Sept @ 6pm

Knocknagoshel v Duagh

SFL - Div 4 Promotion Play-off

Sun 5 Sept @ 2pm – Extra Time & Result on the Day

Castlegregory v Skellig Rgs Killorglin