The CEO of Tralee Chamber Alliance has called for the Government to return to a 9% VAT rate.

Colette O’Connor says the hospitality and tourism sectors are vital in Kerry and that businesses across the county have struggled since it reverted to 13.5%

Finance Minister, Michael McGrath told Radio Kerry last week that the 9% VAT rate would be considered ahead of Budget 2025.

Ms O’Connor says it’s imperative to review and implement the rate reduction for businesses to survive.