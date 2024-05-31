Multiple Munster changes

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s URC Round 18 clash against Ulster at Thomond Park (5.15pm).

There are six personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that beat Edinburgh last time out as Simon Zebo, Seán O’Brien, Rory Scannell, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman and Peter O’Mahony all come into the starting XV.

Zebo is named at full-back with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on either wing.

Scannell and O’Brien start together in midfield for the first time with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continuing as the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row as captain Tadhg Beirne and Snyman renew their engine room partnership.

O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue start together in the back row as O’Donoghue moves to no.8.

Eoghan Clarke, John Ryan and Oli Jager provide the front row back-up. Ryan is named as Munster’s loosehead prop replacement for the first time since January 2016.

Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett complete the forward cover.

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery are the backline replacements.

Kendellen, Ahern and Coombes are set to continue their record of playing in every URC and Champions Cup game so far this season.

On the injury front, Antoine Frisch was unavailable due to a leg injury.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Seán O’Brien, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, John Ryan, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, John Hodnett.