Four Star Pizza will celebrate their 20th birthday in Killarney next week.

The restaurant officially opened its doors at Kenmare Place in June 2004.

Since then, they have delivered no fewer than 1.7 million pizzas in the area.

Famous customers that have visited the Killarney include Drew Barrymore, Snow Patrol and UB40.

Founder Sean Culloty said, "It's been an absolute privilege to be apart of this community and to serve all our loyal customers in Killarney."