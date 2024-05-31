More than €1.4 million is to be allocated to roads in Kerry that have been damaged by persistent rainfall in recent months.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers announced the additional funding for regional and local roads affected by the wet weather over winter and spring.

Education Minister Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

Nationally, €30 million has been allocated in emergency funds to deal with the impact of climate change.

This will provide additional funding for regional and local roads.

Junior transport minister Jack Chambers said the impact of climate change has contributed to the deterioration of road surfaces.

Minister Norma Foley, who’s a Fianna Fáil TD for this county, says Kerry County Council has received one of the largest allocations from the fund because of the size of the road network which includes more than 4,400 kilometres of regional and local routes.

