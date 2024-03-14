Surface water and flooding on many Kerry roads

A status orange alert for rain remains in place for Kerry until midday.
Kerry County Council is warning of surface water and flooding on many of the county’s roads this morning.
There’s flooding on the N71 Moll’s Gap road at the Five Mile Bridge.
Advertisement
The council says it is passable but it’s urging people to avoid the area.
⚠️ Flooding on the N71 Molls Gap Road at the Five Mile Bridge
Passable but best avoided.
Surface water and spot flooding on many roads this morning @radiokerrynews pic.twitter.com/VrfBtHjprh
— Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) March 14, 2024