Mar 14, 2024 11:17 By radiokerrynews
Surface water and flooding on many Kerry roads
A status orange alert for rain remains in place for Kerry until midday.

Kerry County Council is warning of surface water and flooding on many of the county’s roads this morning.

There’s flooding on the N71 Moll’s Gap road at the Five Mile Bridge.

The council says it is passable but it’s urging people to avoid the area.

