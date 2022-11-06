Club Football Championship finalists to be determined this afternoon

The Intermediate Club Football Championship finalists will be determined this afternoon.
The last four encounters go ahead at 2 o’clock.
Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue for Beaufort against Rathmore while An Ghaeltacht and Legion clash at Austin Stack Park.
Today in the semi-finals of the Junior Premier Club Football Championship it’s Ardfert versus Fossa in Castleisland at 2 & half an hour later Milltown is the venue for Listry against
Ballymacelligott.
