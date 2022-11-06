Club Football Championship finalists to be determined this afternoon

The Intermediate Club Football Championship finalists will be determined this afternoon.

The last four encounters go ahead at 2 o’clock.

Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue for Beaufort against Rathmore while An Ghaeltacht and Legion clash at Austin Stack Park.

Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan

An Ghaeltacht manager Micheal O'Se

Legion manager Ned English

Today in the semi-finals of the Junior Premier Club Football Championship it’s Ardfert versus Fossa in Castleisland at 2 & half an hour later Milltown is the venue for Listry against

Ballymacelligott.

Ardfert manager Eamonn Ferris

Fossa manager Adrian Sheehan

Listry manager Marc O'Se

Ballymacelligott manager Ruairi O'Rahilly