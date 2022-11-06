Advertisement
Sport

Club Football Championship finalists to be determined this afternoon

Nov 6, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Club Football Championship finalists to be determined this afternoon Club Football Championship finalists to be determined this afternoon
Share this article

The Intermediate Club Football Championship finalists will be determined this afternoon.

The last four encounters go ahead at 2 o’clock.

Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue for Beaufort against Rathmore while An Ghaeltacht and Legion clash at Austin Stack Park.

Advertisement

Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan

An Ghaeltacht manager Micheal O'Se

Legion manager Ned English

Advertisement

Today in the semi-finals of the Junior Premier Club Football Championship it’s Ardfert versus Fossa in Castleisland at 2 & half an hour later Milltown is the venue for Listry against
Ballymacelligott.

Ardfert manager Eamonn Ferris

Fossa manager Adrian Sheehan

Advertisement

Listry manager Marc O'Se

Ballymacelligott manager Ruairi O'Rahilly

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus