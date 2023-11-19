Advertisement
Sport

Club Championships review

Nov 19, 2023 16:36 By radiokerrysport
Club Championships review
It's semi-final day in the Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship today.

Clonlara of Clare have beaten Tipperary's Kiladangan by a single point at Semple Stadium where it finished up 23-points to 1-19.

It was also semi final day in the Leinster Club Football Championship.

Kildare's Naas have beaten Westmeath champions St Loman's 1-15 to 1-10 after extra-time.

They'll face Dublin and All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes in the decider after they beat St Mary's Ardee 1-16 to 1-11.

And St Brigid's of Roscommon beat Leitrim's Mohill 1-7 to 8 points in the last four of the Connacht Football Championship.

That sees them book a place in the final against Corofin of Galway.

