Scotland manager Steve Clarke was full of praise for his players after last night's historic win over Spain.

Scott McTominay scored twice in a 2-nil victory at Hampden Park to help his side to the top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

It was a first win for Scotland over Spain in 39 years - and Clarke believes they deserved the three points.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Kieffer Moore's first half effort was the difference as Wales beat Latvia 1-nil in Group D.