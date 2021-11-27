Advertisement
Sport

Clanmaurice chasing Munster Final glory today

Nov 27, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Clanmaurice chasing Munster Final glory today Clanmaurice chasing Munster Final glory today
Share this article

Clanmaurice line out today in the 2020 Munster Junior Club Camogie Championship Final.

At midday in Mallow they go up against against Feakle Killanena.

Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus