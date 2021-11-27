Clanmaurice chasing Munster Final glory today

Clanmaurice line out today in the 2020 Munster Junior Club Camogie Championship Final.
At midday in Mallow they go up against against Feakle Killanena.
Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright
