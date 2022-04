Manchester City resume their quest for a first ever Champions League title tonight.

They welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad for the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Kick-off is at 8.

Leeds moved five points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone last night.

They played out a goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The result extends Leeds unbeaten run to five matches, while Palace remain 14th in the table.