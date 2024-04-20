City and Chelsea clash in FA Cup semi-final this evening

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims Cole Palmer asked to leave for two seasons before he was sold to Chelsea last summer.

The England midfielder is the Premier League's joint top scorer, with 20 goals.

City will face their former academy player in the semi-finals of the FA Cup this evening.

That game is down for decision at 5:15pm

===

There are just 3 Premier League games to be decided this afternoon with a big focus on the race for survival.

Luton play host to Brentford at 3pm knowing a win would take them to 16th in the table and put the Bees in a spot of bother.

At the same time, the bottom two meet at Bramall Lane where Sheffield United host Burnley.

The late game this evening will see Arsenal looking to go back to the top of the table for now.

They travel to Wolves for a 7:30pm kick off.

The Premier League has confirmed Everton's appeal against a two-point deduction will be decided before the end of the season.

It's the second punishment of its kind that the club's received, for breaking the competition's financial rules.

There were concerns there would be no verdict before the 19th of May.

Everton are two points above the relegation zone.