Advertisement
Sport

City and Chelsea clash in FA Cup semi-final this evening

Apr 20, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
City and Chelsea clash in FA Cup semi-final this evening
Share this article

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims Cole Palmer asked to leave for two seasons before he was sold to Chelsea last summer.

The England midfielder is the Premier League's joint top scorer, with 20 goals.

City will face their former academy player in the semi-finals of the FA Cup this evening.

Advertisement

That game is down for decision at 5:15pm

===

There are just 3 Premier League games to be decided this afternoon with a big focus on the race for survival.

Advertisement

Luton play host to Brentford at 3pm knowing a win would take them to 16th in the table and put the Bees in a spot of bother.

At the same time, the bottom two meet at Bramall Lane where Sheffield United host Burnley.

The late game this evening will see Arsenal looking to go back to the top of the table for now.

Advertisement

They travel to Wolves for a 7:30pm kick off.

The Premier League has confirmed Everton's appeal against a two-point deduction will be decided before the end of the season.

It's the second punishment of its kind that the club's received, for breaking the competition's financial rules.

Advertisement

There were concerns there would be no verdict before the 19th of May.

Everton are two points above the relegation zone.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry against Cork later for Munster final spot
Advertisement
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney cuckoos begin summer migration flight back to Ireland
Roads closed in Kilflynn due to half-marathon
Kingdom open provincial series at lunchtime
Racing at the Curragh this afternoon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus