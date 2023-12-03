City Aim To Close Gap On Arsenal To A Point Against Spurs

The main game of the day in the Premier League is between the holders Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad.

That kicks-off at half-past-4 and a win for Pep Guardiola's side would see them cut Arsenal's lead at the top to just one point.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goals for Liverpool.

Advertisement

The Cork-native is deputising while regular first team goalkeeper Alisson recovers from injury and he will be between the posts when they welcome Fulham to Anfield.

A win for the hosts would move them within two points of leaders Arsenal.

Kick-off in that game is at 2-o'clock.

Advertisement

At the same time Chelsea host Brighton while Crystal Palace go to London neighbours West Ham and Bournemouth entertain Aston Villa.