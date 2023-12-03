Advertisement
Sport

City Aim To Close Gap On Arsenal To A Point Against Spurs

Dec 3, 2023 12:31 By radiokerrysport
City Aim To Close Gap On Arsenal To A Point Against Spurs
Share this article

The main game of the day in the Premier League is between the holders Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad.

That kicks-off at half-past-4 and a win for Pep Guardiola's side would see them cut Arsenal's lead at the top to just one point.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goals for Liverpool.

Advertisement

The Cork-native is deputising while regular first team goalkeeper Alisson recovers from injury and he will be between the posts when they welcome Fulham to Anfield.

A win for the hosts would move them within two points of leaders Arsenal.

Kick-off in that game is at 2-o'clock.

Advertisement

At the same time Chelsea host Brighton while Crystal Palace go to London neighbours West Ham and Bournemouth entertain Aston Villa.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warriors Into National Cup Semi-Final
Advertisement
Kerry Airport Basketball Results & Fixtures
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Advertisement

Recommended

Warriors Into National Cup Semi-Final
Kerry Airport Basketball Results & Fixtures
Kerry farmer part of team launching Ireland’s first satellite
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus