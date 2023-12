There's plenty of action for racing fans to get into across the island of Ireland this afternoon.

The first day of the traditional Christmas Festival kicks off at Leopardstown with the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase the feature of the day.

They go to post in that one at 20 past 2 with the first race off at 12 noon.

Advertisement

There's also racing at Down Royal and Limerick with a 7 racecard kicking off at 11:40am in Lisburn.

The first of 7 races goes to post in Limerick at 12:25pm.