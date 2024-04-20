Chelsea win at Barcelona in Women’s Champions League

Chelsea have clinched an impressive 1-nil win away to Barcelona in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final.

Erin Cuthbert got the goal just before the break, while the European title holders had a penalty overturned by V-A-R in the second half.

The two teams meet again in the second leg at Stamford Bridge next Saturday.

Bristol City are on the verge of relegation from the Women's Super League after suffering a narrow defeat 1-nil at home to Liverpool.

The team at the foot of the table are seven points adrift of safety with three matches to go.

They have played a game more than second-from-bottom West Ham, who will send them down if they beat Manchester City tomorrow.