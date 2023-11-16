Chelsea boss claims they were "robbed" after draw with Real Madrid in Women's Champions League opener

Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea has expressed his gratitude towards manager Stephen Kenny, who could be in charge of his last two games with the national team.

Failure to qualify for the European Championship may end Kenny's tenure in charge of the Boys in Green.

Ireland play the Netherlands in a dead rubber qualifier in Amsterdam on Saturday before a friendly against New Zealand in Dublin on Tuesday.

O'Shea appreciates what Kenny has done:



Chelsea boss Emma Hayes claims they were "robbed" after drawing 2-all at Real Madrid in their opening Women's Champions League group game.

She also described the refereeing as "embarrassing".

The Spanish hosts were given a penalty for a foul Hayes believes was outside the box - and her side also had a goal ruled out in stoppage time.

There was no V-A-R.