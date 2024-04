Holders Celtic progressed to the final of the Scottish Cup with a dramatic 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Aberdeen.

Joe Hart saved Republic of Ireland under 21 star Killian Phillips' spot kick to send his team through.

The semi-final went to extra time after a 2-all draw in the 90 minutes, with Matt O'Riley and Angus MacDonald both scoring as the game finished 3-all.

Celtic will face the winners of tomorrow's last-four tie between Rangers and Hearts in next month's final.