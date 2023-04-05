Ceferin re-elected unopposed as UEFA president

Aleksander Ceferin ((pron: cheff-er-in)) has been re-elected as president of European football's governing body.
He was returned to the role unopposed at Uefa's Congress in Portugal.
Ceferin will now serve a third four-year term.
