Ceferin re-elected unopposed as UEFA president

Apr 5, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrysport
Ceferin re-elected unopposed as UEFA president
Aleksander Ceferin ((pron: cheff-er-in)) has been re-elected as president of European football's governing body.

He was returned to the role unopposed at Uefa's Congress in Portugal.

Ceferin will now serve a third four-year term.

