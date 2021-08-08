Advertisement
Sport

Causeway win again in County Senior Hurling Championship

Aug 8, 2021 15:08 By radiokerrysport
Causeway win again in County Senior Hurling Championship Causeway win again in County Senior Hurling Championship
Share this article

Causeway have made it two wins out of two in the County Senior Hurling Championship.

That’s after a 1-16 to 1-13 win over Ballyduff.

Causeway registered the first 4 points of the game inside the opening 6 minutes-3 of them from Billy Lyons-before Ballyduff finally got on the scoresheet with a point of their own. 6 minutes later the gap stood at 2; Causeway 0-5 Ballyduff 0-3. Causeway had the next two scores to double that advantage. It was 7 to 4 at the water break. Causeway led 9 points to 6 into the 24th minute, with that gap doubled once more when Bryan Murphy netted. The next score was also a goal, this one coming at the other end courtesy of Aidan Boyle. The deficit was back to three, 1-9 to 1-6, with 2 minutes to the break. In between scoring 2 more points Causeway spurned another goal chance, hitting the post. Causeway led by 1-12 to 1-6 at half-time.

Advertisement

The gap remained at 6 ten minutes into the second half; Causeway 1-14 Ballyduff 1-8. Ballyduff had the next three points, 2 of them from Padraig Boyle, to halve that deficit to 3 at the 3/4 stage. The gap was down to 2 come the water break at 1-14 to 1-12 after a Kevin Goulding point. The Ballyduff charge was halted when Eoin Ross picked up a second yellow, ending his game and handing the initiative back to Causeway. The subsequent free brought the gap back up to 3 at 1-15 to 1-12 with 9 minutes to go. Causeway then lost a player, Muiris Delaney sustaining a second yellow. The lead stood at 4 entering added on. A Padraig Boyle 65 brought it down to 3 at 1-16 to 1-13.

Next weekend:
Group 1
Fri, 13 Aug, Venue: Austin Stack Park, St Brendan's V Ballyduff 7:00

Group 2
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Austin Stack Park, Lixnaw V Kilmoyley G.A.A. 4:30

Advertisement

Group 3
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Austin Stack Park, Crotta O'Neill's V Abbeydorney 1:00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus