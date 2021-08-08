Causeway win again in County Senior Hurling Championship

Causeway have made it two wins out of two in the County Senior Hurling Championship.

That’s after a 1-16 to 1-13 win over Ballyduff.

Causeway registered the first 4 points of the game inside the opening 6 minutes-3 of them from Billy Lyons-before Ballyduff finally got on the scoresheet with a point of their own. 6 minutes later the gap stood at 2; Causeway 0-5 Ballyduff 0-3. Causeway had the next two scores to double that advantage. It was 7 to 4 at the water break. Causeway led 9 points to 6 into the 24th minute, with that gap doubled once more when Bryan Murphy netted. The next score was also a goal, this one coming at the other end courtesy of Aidan Boyle. The deficit was back to three, 1-9 to 1-6, with 2 minutes to the break. In between scoring 2 more points Causeway spurned another goal chance, hitting the post. Causeway led by 1-12 to 1-6 at half-time.

The gap remained at 6 ten minutes into the second half; Causeway 1-14 Ballyduff 1-8. Ballyduff had the next three points, 2 of them from Padraig Boyle, to halve that deficit to 3 at the 3/4 stage. The gap was down to 2 come the water break at 1-14 to 1-12 after a Kevin Goulding point. The Ballyduff charge was halted when Eoin Ross picked up a second yellow, ending his game and handing the initiative back to Causeway. The subsequent free brought the gap back up to 3 at 1-15 to 1-12 with 9 minutes to go. Causeway then lost a player, Muiris Delaney sustaining a second yellow. The lead stood at 4 entering added on. A Padraig Boyle 65 brought it down to 3 at 1-16 to 1-13.

Next weekend:

Group 1

Fri, 13 Aug, Venue: Austin Stack Park, St Brendan's V Ballyduff 7:00

Group 2

Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Austin Stack Park, Lixnaw V Kilmoyley G.A.A. 4:30

Group 3

Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Austin Stack Park, Crotta O'Neill's V Abbeydorney 1:00