Causeway the final side into County semi-finals

Causeway have booked their place in the last four of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.

They've beaten Ballyheigue 3-18 to 2-16.

2 Daniel Goggin goals in the opening quarter of an hour put Causeway in control, this despite the sending off of

Gerard Leane. At the water break Causeway were ahead by double scores, 2-4 to 5 points. Another Goggin goal at the end of the half had them 10 to the good at the short whistle.

A Michael Leane penalty 7 minutes into the second period brought Ballyheigue within 7 points and they had the next two points to narrow the gap even further. It was 3-10 to 1-11 after 41 minutes. With Causeway 6 up approaching the second half water break Nathan Guerin found the net for Ballyheiague to halve that deficit. 3 successive points for Causeway, including one from the returning Brandon Barrett, gave them breating space once more. Again Ballyheigue came back and they got the gap down to two but Causeway won in the end by 5.