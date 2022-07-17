Advertisement
Sport

Causeway the final side into County semi-finals

Jul 17, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Causeway the final side into County semi-finals Causeway the final side into County semi-finals
Share this article

Causeway have booked their place in the last four of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.

They've beaten Ballyheigue 3-18 to 2-16.

2 Daniel Goggin goals in the opening quarter of an hour put Causeway in control, this despite the sending off of
Gerard Leane. At the water break Causeway were ahead by double scores, 2-4 to 5 points. Another Goggin goal at the end of the half had them 10 to the good at the short whistle.

Advertisement

A Michael Leane penalty 7 minutes into the second period brought Ballyheigue within 7 points and they had the next two points to narrow the gap even further. It was 3-10 to 1-11 after 41 minutes. With Causeway 6 up approaching the second half water break Nathan Guerin found the net for Ballyheiague to halve that deficit. 3 successive points for Causeway, including one from the returning Brandon Barrett, gave them breating space once more. Again Ballyheigue came back and they got the gap down to two but Causeway won in the end by 5.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Barr advcances

Jul 17, 2022 09:07
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus