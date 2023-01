Poland's Magda Linette is through to her first Grand Slam tennis quarter-final after a shock victory over Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open.

She beat the French fourth seed in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka is also into the last-eight after getting past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev is through to the quarter-finals of the men's singles at the Australian Open.

He came through in five sets against Holger Rune this morning.