The route to glory for clubs in the Europa League was laid out after this morning's draw in Istanbul.

Celtic will go up against Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros in Group G.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester will meet Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C.

Elsewhere, West Ham are in Group H with Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna.

Rangers have been included in Group A alongside Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.