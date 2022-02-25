Advertisement
Breen and Nagle crash at Rally Sweden

Feb 25, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle’s day on Rally Sweden has come to an early end.

The pair went off and into a snowbank on stage 2, causing the stage to be red flagged.

Both Breen and Nagle were fine after the incident.

