Breen and Nagle 6th as Loeb leads

Jan 21, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Craig Breen and his Kerry co driver Paul Nagle are 6th on WRC Rally Monte Carlo.

Sebastien Loeb leads by 9.9 seconds from Sebastien Ogier.

Breen and Nagle are 59.2 seconds behind.

