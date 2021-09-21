Advertisement
Bohs & Derry play out thrilling draw

Sep 21, 2021 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Bohemians remain a point outside the top four in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, after an incredible game at Dalymount Park last night.

It finished Bohemians 3 Derry City 3, with both sides scoring in injury time.

Bohs stay fifth, but still have two games in hand over the Candystripes.

Dundalk are down to the bare bones for tonight's FAI Cup quarter-final replay with Finn Harps.

Four players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday's original game at Ballybofey.

Due to injuries and infections, Vinny Perth could be without as many as eleven players this evening.

Kick off is at 7.45.

