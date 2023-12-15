Advertisement
Bayern manager rubbishes Anthony Barry rumours

Dec 15, 2023 17:33 By radiokerrysport
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has rubbished suggestions that Anthony Barry is a contender for the Republic of Ireland job.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph claimed that the Bayern and Portugal national team assistant had been identified as a candidate to replace Stephen Kenny.

But speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Bundesliga game with Stuttgart, Tuchel says there is no truth in the story.

SIPTU members within the FAI claim the association’s name has been further tarnished by the appearance of CEO Jonathan Hill before a Joint Oireachtas Committee.

They’ve disputed Hill's claim that a good rapport exists with SIPTU representatives, with the FAI not recognising the union for collective bargaining purposes.

SIPTU representatives say FAI pay should be benchmarked against the public sector.

