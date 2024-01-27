Australian Open victory for Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is the Australian Open tennis champion for the second year running.
The world number two from Belarus beat China's Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-2 in the final.
It's Sabalenka's second grand slam title.
