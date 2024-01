Italian Jannik Sinner has come from 2-sets down to beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 3-sets-to-2 in the men's Australian Open final.

Medvedev took the first two sets quite convincingly while Sinner fought back to win the last three in an epic.

The victory in Melbourne marks the 22-year-olds first ever Grand Slam title and he's only the third male from his country to win one.