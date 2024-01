Andrey Rublev is through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The fifth seed won the last two sets to beat Alex De Minaur in five in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic was among those to advance overnight with a straight sets victory over Adrian Mannarino

Coco Gauff is through to the quarter finals in the women's singles, after a straight sets win over Magdalena Frech.

Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk and Barbora Krejcikova are also into the last eight.