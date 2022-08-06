Arsenal Win Gets Premier League Season Underway

Arsenal have made a positive start to the new Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta’s side were 2-nil winners away to Crystal Palace last night.

Liverpool kick-off their challenge to regain the Premier League title in around half an hour.

Jurgen Klopp's side are at promoted Fulham.

Title dark horses Tottenham host Southampton later, with Chelsea at Everton in the late game.

Nottingham Forest's first top flight match in 23 years is at Newcastle.

Bournemouth, who also came up from the Championship, face Aston Villa - while Leeds play Wolves.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have a trip to Ross County and rivals Rangers host Kilmarnock.