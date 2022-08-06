Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal Win Gets Premier League Season Underway

Aug 6, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal Win Gets Premier League Season Underway Arsenal Win Gets Premier League Season Underway
Share this article

Arsenal have made a positive start to the new Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta’s side were 2-nil winners away to Crystal Palace last night.

Liverpool kick-off their challenge to regain the Premier League title in around half an hour.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp's side are at promoted Fulham.

Title dark horses Tottenham host Southampton later, with Chelsea at Everton in the late game.

Nottingham Forest's first top flight match in 23 years is at Newcastle.

Advertisement

Bournemouth, who also came up from the Championship, face Aston Villa - while Leeds play Wolves.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have a trip to Ross County and rivals Rangers host Kilmarnock.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus