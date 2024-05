Arsenal can temporarily open up a four-point lead at the top of the table this lunchtime, if they win at home to Bournemouth.

Manchester City can reel them in this evening when Wolves visit the Etihad.

At 3, relegation-threatened Burnley host Newcastle.

And Nottingham Forest go to Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, Brentford play Fulham.

Luton Town remain in the Premier League relegation zone after a 1-1 draw with Everton at Kenilworth Road.