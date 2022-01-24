Advertisement
Sport

Another day of shocks in the women’s draw at Australian Open

Jan 24, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Another day of shocks in the women’s draw at Australian Open Another day of shocks in the women’s draw at Australian Open
Share this article

It’s been another day of shocks in the women’s draw at the US Open.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka lost in a third set tie-breaker to Kaia Kanepi.

The Estonian will play seventh seed Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Former finalist Simona Halep was beaten in three sets by Alize Cornet.

Men’s fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas needed five sets to shake off Taylor Fritz, and the Greek will play eleventh seed Jannik Sinner in the quarters.

Next up for second seed Daniil Medvedev is a quarter-final with Felix-Auger Aliassime following respective wins over Maxime Cressy and Marin Cilic.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus