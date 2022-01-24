Another day of shocks in the women’s draw at Australian Open

It’s been another day of shocks in the women’s draw at the US Open.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka lost in a third set tie-breaker to Kaia Kanepi.

The Estonian will play seventh seed Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Former finalist Simona Halep was beaten in three sets by Alize Cornet.

Men’s fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas needed five sets to shake off Taylor Fritz, and the Greek will play eleventh seed Jannik Sinner in the quarters.

Next up for second seed Daniil Medvedev is a quarter-final with Felix-Auger Aliassime following respective wins over Maxime Cressy and Marin Cilic.