There's another 8 race card today at Killarney.

Events open with a Maiden Hurdle at 5 o'clock

The feature is at 7.30, The Tote Killarney National Handicap Steeplechase. That's worth €50,000 and is over 3 and a quarter miles.

The schedule for today is

5:00 Maiden Hurdle of €10,500 - About 2 miles 4 furlongs

5:30 Sliabh Luachra Hurdle of €16,000 About 2 miles 4 furlongs

6:00 Mares Maiden Hurdle of €10,500 About 2 miles 6 furlongs 50 yards

6:30 Handicap Hurdle of €22,000 - About 2 miles 6 furlongs 50 yards

7:00 An Riocht Steeplechase of €28,500 (Grade 3) - About 2 miles 4 furlongs

7:30 The Tote Killarney National Handicap Steeplechase of €50,000 - About 3 miles 2 furlongs

8:00 Hunters Steeplechase of €10,500 - About 2 miles 7 furlongs

8:30 Flat Race of €10,500 - About 2 miles 1 furlong

The going at Killarney is good.