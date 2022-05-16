Advertisement
Sport

Another 8 race card today at Killarney

May 16, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Another 8 race card today at Killarney
There's another 8 race card today at Killarney.

Events open with a Maiden Hurdle at 5 o'clock

The feature is at 7.30, The Tote Killarney National Handicap Steeplechase. That's worth €50,000 and is over 3 and a quarter miles.

The schedule for today is
5:00 Maiden Hurdle of €10,500 - About 2 miles 4 furlongs
5:30 Sliabh Luachra Hurdle of €16,000 About 2 miles 4 furlongs
6:00 Mares Maiden Hurdle of €10,500 About 2 miles 6 furlongs 50 yards
6:30 Handicap Hurdle of €22,000 - About 2 miles 6 furlongs 50 yards
7:00 An Riocht Steeplechase of €28,500 (Grade 3) - About 2 miles 4 furlongs
7:30 The Tote Killarney National Handicap Steeplechase of €50,000 - About 3 miles 2 furlongs
8:00 Hunters Steeplechase of €10,500 - About 2 miles 7 furlongs
8:30 Flat Race of €10,500 - About 2 miles 1 furlong

The going at Killarney is good.

