Andy Murray out of Dubai Tennis Championships

Andy Murray is out of the Dubai Tennis Championships after losing in straight sets to Italy's Jannik Sinner.
The three-time Grand Slam winner was beaten 7-5, 6-2 in the second round by the world number 10.
