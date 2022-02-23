Advertisement
Sport

Andy Murray out of Dubai Tennis Championships

Feb 23, 2022 14:02 By radiokerrysport
Andy Murray out of Dubai Tennis Championships
Andy Murray is out of the Dubai Tennis Championships after losing in straight sets to Italy's Jannik Sinner.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was beaten 7-5, 6-2 in the second round by the world number 10.

