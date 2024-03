There are three games in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League this afternoon.

Kilkenny and Clare are both unbeaten so far - they face each other at Cusack Park in Ennis from half one.

There's a 1.15 start in Tullamore, where Offaly play Cork.

And at half three at Walsh Park, Waterford play Wexford.

In Division 1B, Galway face Dublin at Pearse Stadium.