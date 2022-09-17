Advertisement
All set for Listowel Harvest Festival

Sep 17, 2022 14:09 By radiokerrynews
All set for Listowel Harvest Festival
Listowel Races website logo
The Listowel Harvest Festival is almost upon us.

The 7 day meeting, all of which will be live on Radio Kerry, gets underway tomorrow afternoon.

Ronan Groome of The Irish Field previews

