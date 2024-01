Alexander Zverev is on the verge of knocking Wimbledon champions Carlos Alcaraz out of the Australian Open.

The German is 2 sets to love up and leads 5-2 in the third with Alcaraz serving.

The winner will play Daniil Medvedev.

China's Qinwen Zheng is into her first grand slam singles semi final.

She defeated Anna Kalinskaya in three sets, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in Melbourne.

Zheng will face Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the last four.