Advertisement
Sport

AHL review/preview

Feb 11, 2024 09:47 By radiokerrysport
AHL review/preview
Share this article

Kilkenny bested Cork in a ding dong battle in the Allianz National Hurling league.

John Donnelly's injury time point proved enough as the Cats outlasted the Rebels by 21 points to 1-17 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Elsewhere, Wexford and Offaly couldn't be separated as they played out a 20 point to 1-17 draw at Wexford Park.

Advertisement

The hosts ended the game with 13 players and had a chance to win it but Simon Donohoe missed with the final puck of the game.

Waterford and Clare are looking to get their second wins of the new Allianz National Hurling League season this afternoon.

Davy Fitzgerald hosts his home county in their Division 1A clash later.

Advertisement

Throw in at Walsh Park is at 1:45pm.

In Division 1B, Tipperary and Galway face off in the game of the day.

The action gets underway at Semple Stadium at 3:45pm.

Advertisement

Before that, Antrim welcome Dublin at 1:45pm with Limerick visiting Westmeath 15 minutes later.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ladies NFL continues today
Advertisement
Africa Cup of Nations final tonight
Celtic in Scottish Cup action this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
St.Pauls win
Sport

St.Pauls win

Feb 10, 2024 18:03
Hill walker suffers fractured leg in Baile na nGall
Ladies NFL continues today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus