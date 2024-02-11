AHL review/preview

Kilkenny bested Cork in a ding dong battle in the Allianz National Hurling league.

John Donnelly's injury time point proved enough as the Cats outlasted the Rebels by 21 points to 1-17 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Elsewhere, Wexford and Offaly couldn't be separated as they played out a 20 point to 1-17 draw at Wexford Park.

The hosts ended the game with 13 players and had a chance to win it but Simon Donohoe missed with the final puck of the game.

Waterford and Clare are looking to get their second wins of the new Allianz National Hurling League season this afternoon.

Davy Fitzgerald hosts his home county in their Division 1A clash later.

Throw in at Walsh Park is at 1:45pm.

In Division 1B, Tipperary and Galway face off in the game of the day.

The action gets underway at Semple Stadium at 3:45pm.

Before that, Antrim welcome Dublin at 1:45pm with Limerick visiting Westmeath 15 minutes later.