Adrian Lewis beaten in World Darts Championship

Adrian Lewis has been beaten by Damon Heta in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship in London.
The two-time champion went down by 3 sets to nil at Alexandra Palace.
Advertisement
Adrian Lewis has been beaten by Damon Heta in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship in London.
The two-time champion went down by 3 sets to nil at Alexandra Palace.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus