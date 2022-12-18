Advertisement
Sport

Adrian Lewis beaten in World Darts Championship

Dec 18, 2022 14:12 By radiokerrysport
Adrian Lewis beaten in World Darts Championship Adrian Lewis beaten in World Darts Championship
A shot of some darts in a board.
Share this article

Adrian Lewis has been beaten by Damon Heta in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship in London.

The two-time champion went down by 3 sets to nil at Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus