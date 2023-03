Rhasidat Adeleke became the first Irish athlete to medal at the NCAA Championships by claiming silver in the 400m final in Albuquerque overnight.

The final was split over two heats, where the 20-year-old Tallaght sprinter ran a time 50.45 for the University of Texas.

She was denied gold by American Britton Wilson who won the other section in 49.48 - the second fastest indoor time in history.