Sport

Aaron Rodgers to miss rest of NFL season

Sep 12, 2023 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Aaron Rodgers to miss rest of NFL season
Aaron Rodgers will miss the rest of the NFL season with the New York Jets.

An MRI has confirmed the quarter-back tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into his New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills.

