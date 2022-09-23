8 Munster changes

The Munster team has been named for the province’s Round 2 BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Dragons in Rodney Parade on Sunday.

There are eight changes to the starting side which faced Cardiff in the opening round last weekend.

Mike Haley comes into the side at fullback for his first competitive appearance of the season as do Keith Earls and Simon Zebo who start on each wing.

Malakai Fekitoa moves to outside centre as Dan Goggin comes into the side at inside centre.

Ben Healy continues at out-half while Craig Casey comes in to start at scrum-half.

Up front, Dave Kilcoyne starts at loosehead after making his first appearance of the season from the bench last weekend. Niall Scannell continues at hooker while Stephen Archer comes into the side at tighthead.

Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley remain in the second-row.

There is one change in the back-row as Peter O’Mahony comes in to captain the side. Jack O’Donoghue and Jack O’Sullivan remain from last week.

Greencore Academy lock Edwin Edogbo is named among the replacements and is set for his competitive Munster debut.

Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery are also in line for their first appearances of the season.

Munster: Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Liam Coombes.