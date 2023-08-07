7 race card at Cork today

There's a seven race card at Cork today where the first goes to post at 2-o'clock.

While the first of seven races at Naas goes to post 15 minutes later.

It's set to be a special day for jockey Wesley Joyce at the Kildare track.

He'll return to riding just over a year after he suffered serious injuries in a fall at the 2022 Galway Festival.

The Moyross native and apprentice jockey is based with Curragh trainer Johnny Murtagh and has two rides -Peerless for Denis Hogan at 10-to-3 and Wave Machine for Johnny Murtagh at 25-past-3.